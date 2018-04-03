Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Leggett & Platt (LEG) Share Price

News headlines about Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Leggett & Platt earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.7314853228259 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.30. The stock had a trading volume of 932,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,845. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,866.18, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.32 million. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEG. Gabelli upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $265,075.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl G. Glassman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,668 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is a manufacturer that conceives, designs and produces a range of engineered components and products found in homes, offices and automobiles. The Company operates in four segments: Residential Furnishings, Commercial Products, Industrial Materials and Specialized Products.

