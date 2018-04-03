Headlines about Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Merus earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.7127805452378 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRUS. BidaskClub upgraded Merus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Merus alerts:

Shares of MRUS stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,876. Merus has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $359.33, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Merus (MRUS) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-merus-mrus-share-price-updated-updated.html.

About Merus

Merus NV is a biotechnology company based in the Netherlands. The Company develops differentiating therapeutics for cancer patients. The product programs in the Merus pipeline are based on the Biclonics format. Its products inlcude, among others, MCLA-134 that is designed to bind to a combination of two immunomodulatory targets expressed by T cells, as wellas MCLA-145 that is designed to bind to a tumor-associated target with an immunomodulatory target involved in checkpoint inhibition.

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.