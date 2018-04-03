Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Stock Price

Media stories about NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NeoPhotonics earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.8054555375305 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NPTN. Piper Jaffray cut shares of NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $7.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

NYSE NPTN opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $301.02, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.91.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures and markets optoelectronic products that transmit, receive and switch digital optical signals for communications networks. The Company develops and manufactures Transmitter Products, Receiver Products and Switch Products that are used in ultra-high speed digital optical communications, high speed switching and provisioning, and access connections for wireless and fiber-to-the-home communications networks.

