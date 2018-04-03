Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX) Stock Price

News coverage about Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Twenty-First Century Fox earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.8923820792277 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,957. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Twenty-First Century Fox has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $67,376.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FOX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

