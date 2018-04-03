Allison Transmission (ALSN) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.24

News stories about Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Allison Transmission earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the auto parts company an impact score of 47.1988115523135 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase cut Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.65. 1,935,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $5,471.00, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.89. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.52% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,330 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $190,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Dick sold 6,565 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $288,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,024,693 shares of company stock worth $90,029,246 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).

