Headlines about AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AVEO Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.0989414066132 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.72, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.32. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.45.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVEO shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.06” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-aveo-pharmaceuticals-aveo-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The company's pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study.

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.