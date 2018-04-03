Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Share Price

Media coverage about Buckle (NYSE:BKE) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Buckle earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.8483026904365 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Buckle stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. Buckle has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1,081.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.04 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Buckle will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Buckle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Buckle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $25,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $52,974.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. The company markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It operates stores under the Buckle and The Buckle names.

