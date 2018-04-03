First Bancshares (FBMS) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.19

Headlines about First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Bancshares earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 45.8765622607072 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FBMS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 32,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of -0.38.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.55 million. equities research analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

