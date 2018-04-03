Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Hill International (HIL) Stock Price

Press coverage about Hill International (NYSE:HIL) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hill International earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 48.1046986616028 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hill International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

NYSE HIL opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Hill International has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $295.71, a P/E ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc is a professional services firm. The Company provides program management, project management, construction management and other consulting services primarily to the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in Project Management Group segment.

