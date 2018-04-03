Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Limoneira (LMNR) Stock Price

Media stories about Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Limoneira earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9096425933062 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

LMNR stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.87, a P/E ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.80. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.27%. analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Roth Capital set a $28.00 price target on shares of Limoneira and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, Director Robert M. Sawyer sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $26,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

