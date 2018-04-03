Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Share Price

News coverage about Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Strongbridge Biopharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.5772164197968 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

SBBP has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Strongbridge Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $402.75, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.17, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for a range of diseases. The Company’s commercial product, KEVEYIS (dichlorphenamide), is indicated for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

