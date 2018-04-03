Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Price

Headlines about TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TransUnion earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.7653826613367 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 target price on shares of TransUnion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

NYSE TRU traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.95. 774,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,319. The stock has a market cap of $10,424.81, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $506.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.83 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $82,534.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Neenan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $2,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,638.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,051 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,336 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Price” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-transunion-tru-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision capabilities to businesses. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive.

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.