Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Share Price

Media coverage about Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Astronics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.6986089178513 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Astronics to $39.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Astronics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Astronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Astronics stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1,046.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Astronics has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $49.45.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Astronics had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $171.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. sell-side analysts expect that Astronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Astronics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $88,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $645,500. 16.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation is a supplier of products to the aerospace, defense, electronics and semiconductor industries. The Company’s products and services include electrical power generation, distribution and motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification and automated test systems.

