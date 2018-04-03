Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CareDx (CDNA) Stock Price

News headlines about CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CareDx earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7380368950163 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CDNA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. 31,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,853. The company has a market cap of $231.73, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.08. CareDx has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 349.65% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 15,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $118,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 272,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,931.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients. The Company’s commercialized testing solution, the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test (AlloMap), is a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function having a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection.

