Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact National Grid (NGG) Stock Price

News coverage about National Grid (NYSE:NGG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. National Grid earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.2084240615937 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NGG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.57. 692,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,255. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $51.44 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $38,124.79, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.44.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead line; 1,500 kilometers of underground cable; and 342 substations located in England and Wales.

