NIC (EGOV) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NIC earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.7177482697124 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis's scoring:

EGOV stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. NIC has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $892.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. NIC had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $83.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that NIC will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

NIC declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of NIC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of NIC to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NIC Inc is a provider of digital government services that help governments use technology to provide services to businesses and citizens. The Company operates through Outsourced Portals segment. The Company offers its services through two channels: primary outsourced portal businesses, and software and services businesses.

