Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Oshkosh (OSK) Stock Price

News headlines about Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oshkosh earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8543787082321 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSK. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

OSK traded down $2.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.95. 436,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,981. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $61.74 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,766.20, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter B. Hamilton sold 1,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $130,815.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie F. Kenne sold 1,061 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $96,360.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,361 shares of company stock worth $564,480 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment, and fire and emergency. The company’s brands include Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, CON-E-CO and London.

