Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Share Price

News articles about Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pacific Ethanol earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.081153740295 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ PEIX traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.95. 448,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Pacific Ethanol has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.88, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.05.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.21). Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $395.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEIX. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Ethanol from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Pacific Ethanol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on Pacific Ethanol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

In other news, CEO Neil M. Koehler purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry D. Layne purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc (Pacific Ethanol) is a marketer and producer of low-carbon renewable fuels in the Western United States. Pacific Ethanol markets all the ethanol produced by four ethanol production facilities located in California, Idaho and Oregon, or the Pacific Ethanol Plants, all the ethanol produced by three other ethanol producers in the Western United States and ethanol purchased from other third-party suppliers throughout the United States.

