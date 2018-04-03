Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Share Price

Media stories about Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Protagonist Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 43.7976996662561 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.70. 147,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,517. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.60.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $74,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder X L.P. Canaan sold 13,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $271,782.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a peptide technology platform focused on discovering and developing new chemical entities (NECs) to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s product pipeline includes PTG-100, PTG-200 and PTG-300. Its primary focus is on developing oral peptide drugs that target biological pathways also targeted by marketed injectable antibody drugs.

