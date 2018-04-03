Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Stock Price

Media stories about Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sportsman’s Warehouse earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.7604833248641 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $7.00 price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.29. 635,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,384. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $173.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -0.64.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 63.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $243.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.93 million. research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

