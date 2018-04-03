Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Town Sports International (CLUB) Stock Price

Media coverage about Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Town Sports International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 44.3122033175927 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Town Sports International alerts:

Shares of CLUB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.77. 58,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,877. Town Sports International has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.49. The company has a market cap of $206.76, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.67.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.64 million. research analysts anticipate that Town Sports International will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Town Sports International in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

In other news, CFO Carolyn Spatafora sold 12,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $94,673.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,388.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,483 shares of company stock worth $147,494. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-town-sports-international-club-stock-price.html.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.