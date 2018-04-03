Liberty Tax Service (NASDAQ:TAX) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Liberty Tax Service (NASDAQ:TAX) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Tax Service earned a news sentiment score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 43.7080688750389 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

TAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut shares of Liberty Tax Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Tax Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Tax Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st.

TAX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. 8,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,729. The firm has a market cap of $128.10, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. Liberty Tax Service has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Liberty Tax Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

About Liberty Tax Service

Liberty Tax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services and solutions in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products, refund-based loans, and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

