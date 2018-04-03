Athene (NYSE:ATH) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -0.01

News articles about Athene (NYSE:ATH) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Athene earned a daily sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.3375638613045 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo set a $60.00 target price on shares of Athene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Athene from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Athene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.92.

Athene stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,557.12, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.23. Athene has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.38 million. Athene had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Athene will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, insider Grant Kvalheim sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $4,254,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,554,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,778,350.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manfred Puffer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock worth $6,801,050 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is an insurance holding company. The Company’s segments include Retirement Services, Corporate and Other. Retirement Services segment consists of the United States and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products. Retirement Services has retail operations, which provide annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders.

