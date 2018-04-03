Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) has been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cellcom Israel earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.9424990098391 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cellcom Israel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th.

CEL stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.85. 1,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $720.45, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.05. Cellcom Israel has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $10.66.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

