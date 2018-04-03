News stories about Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sierra Oncology earned a coverage optimism score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.3064725963573 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

SRRA traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 707,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,156. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.79, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.38.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sierra Oncology (SRRA) Share Price” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/somewhat-negative-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-sierra-oncology-srra-share-price.html.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, formerly ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage drug development company. The Company’s lead drug candidate, SRA737, is orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1), a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) Damage Response (DDR) network.

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.