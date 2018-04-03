Dermira (DERM) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) have trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dermira earned a media sentiment score of -0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.1877659961885 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

DERM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on Dermira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dermira has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

NASDAQ DERM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.71. 224,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,449. Dermira has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 62.07% and a negative net margin of 6,678.29%. sell-side analysts predict that Dermira will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eugene A. Bauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $85,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,802 shares in the company, valued at $165,647.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $131,142. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of therapeutic solutions in medical dermatology to treat skin conditions, such as hyperhidrosis, psoriasis and acne. Its portfolio includes three late-stage product candidates: Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), glycopyrronium tosylate and olumacostat glasaretil.

