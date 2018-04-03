Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Share Price

Media stories about Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) have been trending somewhat negative on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ekso Bionics earned a daily sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.345878936359 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

EKSO traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,567. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.14, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 396.04% and a negative return on equity of 246.15%. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness.

