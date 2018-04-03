Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Banco Macro (BMA) Stock Price

Press coverage about Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Banco Macro earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 45.6028760894924 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

BMA stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.59. The stock had a trading volume of 59,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,110.47, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $136.10.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $401.72 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 25.77%. research analysts forecast that Banco Macro will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Banco Macro (BMA) Stock Price” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-banco-macro-bma-stock-price.html.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA is an Argnetina-based financial institution (the Bank) that offers traditional bank products and services to companies, including those operating in regional economies, as well as to individuals. In addition, the Bank performs certain transactions through its subsidiaries, including mainly Banco del Tucuman, Macro Bank Ltd, Macro Securities SA, Macro Fiducia SA and Macro Fondos SGFCI SA.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.