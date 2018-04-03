Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Share Price

News stories about Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Corvus Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1804469505015 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CRVS traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. 19,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,442. The company has a market cap of $242.89, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of -2.83. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $20.79.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRVS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In other Corvus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc bought 588,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $4,999,997.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,420,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,574,386. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. The Company is developing drugs and antibodies that block crucial immune checkpoints and reprogram immune T-cells. The Company has a pipeline of four immuno-oncology programs, three of which focus on the adenosine-cancer axis to modulate an immune response.

