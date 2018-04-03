Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Global Water Resources (GWRS) Share Price

Headlines about Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Global Water Resources earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.9983787541756 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

GWRS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.08. 6,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The stock has a market cap of $176.09, a P/E ratio of 75.08, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.02. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.91%. analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a $0.0236 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other news, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $64,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $29,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $141,503. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc is a water resource management company. The Company owns, operates and manages water, wastewater and recycled water utilities in strategically located communities, principally in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. The Company focuses on the issues of water supply and scarcity, and applies principles of water conservation through water reclamation and reuse.

