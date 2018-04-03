Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Goldcorp (GG) Share Price

Media stories about Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Goldcorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.037122073215 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

GG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Goldcorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.51.

Shares of Goldcorp stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,336,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,070,757. Goldcorp has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $12,007.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Goldcorp had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.94 million. sell-side analysts predict that Goldcorp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

