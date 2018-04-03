Santander Consumer USA (SC) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.09

News headlines about Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Santander Consumer USA earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1562263893134 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

SC traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.79. 1,426,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,386. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,877.91, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc is the holding company for Santander Consumer USA Inc, and subsidiaries, a consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance and third party servicing. The Company operates through Consumer Finance segment. Its Consumer Finance business is focused on vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, and dealer loans, as well as financial products and services related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles (RVs), and marine vehicles.

