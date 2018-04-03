Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Strattec Security (STRT) Stock Price

News headlines about Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Strattec Security earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.6044453870181 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

NASDAQ:STRT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,461. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $136.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $103.18 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Strattec Security (STRT) Stock Price” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-strattec-security-strt-stock-price.html.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.