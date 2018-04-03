SurModics (SRDX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SurModics earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 44.0959649891036 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.50. 42,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,552. The company has a market capitalization of $502.13, a P/E ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 0.50. SurModics has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $39.05.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 million. SurModics had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 0.10%. equities analysts expect that SurModics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRDX. ValuEngine upgraded SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SurModics in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Sidoti upgraded SurModics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded SurModics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $33,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

