Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Townsquare Media (TSQ) Stock Price

Media headlines about Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Townsquare Media earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9244852213935 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Townsquare Media stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 40,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,820. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $146.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $114.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.61 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. equities research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

TSQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $9.00 price objective on Townsquare Media and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Townsquare Media (TSQ) Stock Price” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-townsquare-media-tsq-stock-price.html.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a media, entertainment and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Local Advertising and Live Events. The Company’s Local Advertising segment offers broadcast, digital and mobile advertising within its local markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.