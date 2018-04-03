Bunge (NYSE:BG) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.08

News stories about Bunge (NYSE:BG) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bunge earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.8917192152218 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Bunge alerts:

NYSE BG traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,403.34, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bunge has a one year low of $63.87 and a one year high of $83.75.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 0.35%. Bunge’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.99 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on Bunge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bunge (NYSE:BG) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.08” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-bunge-bg-share-price-updated.html.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.