CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.00

Media stories about CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CBTX earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.7553102173816 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CBTX stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $28.55. 2,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,244. CBTX has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.31 million for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that CBTX will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. CBTX’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of CBTX in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of CBTX in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CBTX in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc is a bank holding company for Community Bank of Texas, N.A., offering commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Beaumont and surrounding communities in southeast Texas. The Bank operates 18 branches located in the Houston market and its Beaumont market presence includes 15 branches.

