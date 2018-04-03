Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.08

Media headlines about Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enphase Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.6884126636119 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

ENPH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.51. 1,449,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,055. The company has a market capitalization of $437.94, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.36. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Howard Weber sold 77,551 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $300,897.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,720.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,847.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,537 shares of company stock valued at $351,934. Company insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-enphase-energy-enph-stock-price-updated-updated.html.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a provider of energy management solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling microinverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity.

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.