Harmonic (HLIT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Harmonic earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.9411041401473 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $100.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.47 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

HLIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 10,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $36,906.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,198 shares in the company, valued at $138,368.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neven Haltmayer sold 10,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $35,998.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,969.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,234 shares of company stock valued at $198,506. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

