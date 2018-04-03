Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Stock Price

News stories about IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IDEXX Laboratories earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.0199959902262 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $188.71. The stock had a trading volume of 604,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,060. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $146.09 and a twelve month high of $207.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16,674.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 432.19% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan W. Ayers sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.03, for a total transaction of $360,784.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,910,017.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.06, for a total value of $565,238.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,716.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,736 shares of company stock worth $16,193,502 in the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

