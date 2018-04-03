Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (PFF) Stock Price

News stories about iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (NASDAQ:PFF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.5460606859062 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,655,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,945. iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1724 dividend. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st.

About iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

