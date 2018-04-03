Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact NetApp (NTAP) Stock Price

Headlines about NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NetApp earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the data storage provider an impact score of 46.4341416686217 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get NetApp alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Cross Research cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS increased their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Pivotal Research set a $62.00 price target on NetApp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.63. 3,587,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,323. The firm has a market cap of $16,528.15, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. NetApp has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $65.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. NetApp had a positive return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other NetApp news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 11,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $698,692.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 7,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $391,926.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,027 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,025. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact NetApp (NTAP) Stock Price” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-netapp-ntap-stock-price.html.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.