Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) Stock Price

News coverage about Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oaktree Strategic Income earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2088124966236 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OCSI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

OCSI stock remained flat at $$8.03 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,826. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $232.49, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.26.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 16.64% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other news, Director Richard Ruben bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $39,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 47,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $365,928.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 317,670 shares of company stock worth $2,462,607. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp., is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital.

