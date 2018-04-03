Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Stock Price

News articles about Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pacific Ethanol earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.8859328707734 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Pacific Ethanol from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on Pacific Ethanol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on Pacific Ethanol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ PEIX opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Pacific Ethanol has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $395.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.84 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Ethanol will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Ethanol news, Director Larry D. Layne acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil M. Koehler acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 52,000 shares of company stock worth $172,425. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc (Pacific Ethanol) is a marketer and producer of low-carbon renewable fuels in the Western United States. Pacific Ethanol markets all the ethanol produced by four ethanol production facilities located in California, Idaho and Oregon, or the Pacific Ethanol Plants, all the ethanol produced by three other ethanol producers in the Western United States and ethanol purchased from other third-party suppliers throughout the United States.

