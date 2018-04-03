Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Share Price

Media coverage about Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pier 1 Imports earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.5190348004517 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:PIR opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.46. Pier 1 Imports has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Loop Capital set a $4.00 target price on Pier 1 Imports and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett cut Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.46.

In related news, major shareholder & Co Towle acquired 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $101,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 41,100 shares of company stock valued at $127,641 in the last quarter. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

