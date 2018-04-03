Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vericel earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.2867734117727 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray boosted their target price on shares of Vericel to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vericel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 733,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $362.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 3.17. Vericel has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.35 million for the quarter. Vericel had a negative net margin of 27.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.77%. equities research analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States.

