Approach Resources (AREX) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.12

Headlines about Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Approach Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the energy company an impact score of 49.2156148607982 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

AREX stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Approach Resources has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $246.21, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.76.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Approach Resources had a negative net margin of 106.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Approach Resources will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AREX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.90.

In other Approach Resources news, major shareholder Wilks Brothers, Llc bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,150,000 shares of company stock worth $3,953,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Approach Resources Company Profile

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

