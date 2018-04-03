BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (NYSE:FRA) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (NYSE:FRA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 47.0523876203233 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:FRA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,079. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting primarily of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

