Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect DSP Group (DSPG) Stock Price

Media headlines about DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DSP Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.030382804019 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get DSP Group alerts:

DSPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Dougherty & Co raised their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ DSPG opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. DSP Group has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.16, a PE ratio of 68.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.78.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-dsp-group-dspg-stock-price.html.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc is a global provider of wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. Delivering semiconductor system solutions with software and hardware reference designs, the Company enables original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, consumer electronics manufacturers and service providers to develop new products.

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.