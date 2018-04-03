Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Knight-Swift (KNX) Share Price

News headlines about Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Knight-Swift earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the transportation company an impact score of 46.0702074554978 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Several research firms have weighed in on KNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Knight-Swift from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of KNX stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,137,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Knight-Swift has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $8,198.48, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69.

Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Knight-Swift had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 370.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Knight-Swift will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Knight-Swift’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

About Knight-Swift

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

